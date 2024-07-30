Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $265.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.11 and a 200-day moving average of $258.06. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,560,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after buying an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

