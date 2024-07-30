TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TowneBank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.42. 351,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $4,907,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TowneBank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,140,000 after purchasing an additional 162,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 92.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 87,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

