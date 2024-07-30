TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.75 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.30.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

