TMX Group (X) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect TMX Group to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Shares of TSE X traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.23. The stock has a market cap of C$11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$28.32 and a 1 year high of C$42.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.19.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

