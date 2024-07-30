Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $2.03. Tilray shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 15,166,822 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.