Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $2.03. Tilray shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 15,166,822 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Tilray Price Performance
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
