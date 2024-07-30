Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$0.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Insider Transactions at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 6.7 %

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$34,335.00. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$240.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.