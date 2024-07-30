Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) VP Sells $2,221,584.48 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $604.12. 1,228,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,947. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $614.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

