The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 176,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The RMR Group Trading Up 1.3 %

RMR traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. 92,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,234. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

