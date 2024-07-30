The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,910,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 34,940,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

GAP Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE GPS traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,650,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.39. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,132 shares of company stock worth $654,003 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GAP by 4,441.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

