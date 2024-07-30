The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 265.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after buying an additional 184,171 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 361.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 397,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 311,336 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Cooper Companies by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 943,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after buying an additional 692,184 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 280.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.90. 30,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.26. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

