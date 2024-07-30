The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Short Interest Update

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 44.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Children’s Place Trading Down 4.3 %

PLCE stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 223,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,855. Children’s Place has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $102.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.44%. The business had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Children’s Place

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mithaq Capital SPC raised its position in Children’s Place by 1,932.4% in the 1st quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 7,001,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after buying an additional 6,656,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 80.3% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Children’s Place by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.