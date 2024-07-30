Tezos Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $740.36 million and $21.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,012,550,218 coins and its circulating supply is 991,998,834 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.