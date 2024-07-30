Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 82.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.21. The stock has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,979 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,856. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

