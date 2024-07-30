Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $226.90 and last traded at $230.73. Approximately 31,044,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 100,901,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.10.

Specifically, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.30.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $732.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

