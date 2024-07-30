Terry Alan Shirey Sells 1,917 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $51.81. 1,036,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,151. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

