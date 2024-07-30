Terra (LUNA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.97 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $330.26 million and $20.97 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000470 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 807,734,951 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.