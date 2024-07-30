Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $124.00 price target on the stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities downgraded Teradyne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.93.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.63. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

