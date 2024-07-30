Teekay (TK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%.
Teekay Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE TK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 82,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $768.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.64. Teekay has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.95.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
