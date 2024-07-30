Taseko Mines (TKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.00 million.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TKO traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.92. The company had a trading volume of 146,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,825. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taseko Mines

Insider Buying and Selling at Taseko Mines

In other news, Director Anu Dhir acquired 29,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,340.00.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.