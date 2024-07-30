Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 159665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Talon Metals Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$112.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

