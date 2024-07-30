Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.57-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.95-83.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.20 billion.

Sysco Stock Up 4.0 %

Sysco stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

