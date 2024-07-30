Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $43.00 at TD Cowen

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SYM. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Shares of SYM stock traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,250,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,663. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

