Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM stock traded down $8.09 on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,791,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,397. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -113.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Symbotic by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Symbotic by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,578 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

