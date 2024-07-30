Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IVCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,891. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a PE ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.02.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:IVCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

