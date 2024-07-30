SVB Wealth LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.05. The stock had a trading volume of 595,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.93 and a 52-week high of $441.46. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.29 and a 200 day moving average of $383.53.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.71.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

