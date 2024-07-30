SVB Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $285.58. 61,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $286.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

