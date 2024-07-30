SVB Wealth LLC Sells 8,996 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 824,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

