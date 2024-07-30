SVB Wealth LLC Sells 6,308 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,143,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,655,000 after purchasing an additional 340,549 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.32. The stock had a trading volume of 837,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average of $128.69. The stock has a market cap of $584.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $78.19 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

