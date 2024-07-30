SVB Wealth LLC Sells 608 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,625. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.