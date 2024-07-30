SVB Wealth LLC Sells 350 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.20. 3,964,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,850,539. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average is $112.42.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,730 shares of company stock valued at $26,897,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

