SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,946 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 146,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,151. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $226.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.