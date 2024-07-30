SVB Wealth LLC Sells 164 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $24,915,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.13. 73,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

