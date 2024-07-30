SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. 7,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,937. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

