SVB Wealth LLC Sells 127 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,945. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $353.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

