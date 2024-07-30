SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KLA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $778.54. The company had a trading volume of 627,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $809.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.