SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KLA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on KLAC
KLA Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of KLAC stock traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $778.54. The company had a trading volume of 627,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $809.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.98.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.