SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 4,894 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,731. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

