SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 2,078 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $35,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,839. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

