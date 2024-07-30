SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $10.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.78. 2,962,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $94.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

