SVB Wealth LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,264. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.