SVB Wealth LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 9,094,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,699,409. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

