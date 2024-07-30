SVB Wealth LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Celanese by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 10.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 331,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,158,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Celanese Trading Up 0.1 %

CE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.62. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.