SVB Wealth LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 6,192.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after buying an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Okta by 1,465.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,256 shares of company stock valued at $34,154,578. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 69,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

