SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.36.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.36. The stock had a trading volume of 196,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.06. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $347.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

