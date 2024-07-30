SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,776 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in HP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,992 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. 658,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,931,323. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

