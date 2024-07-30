SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 536,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,134. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.