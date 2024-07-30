SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,194. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

