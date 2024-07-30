SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $134.13. 327,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

