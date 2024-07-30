SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,428 Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,428 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Activity at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.66 per share, with a total value of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,669.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $4,979,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,237. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 105.58%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

