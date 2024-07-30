SVB Wealth LLC Buys 4,004 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 67,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,947. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.