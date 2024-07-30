SVB Wealth LLC Buys 28,212 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USSG remained flat at $50.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,188. Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

